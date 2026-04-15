Altria Raises Cigarette Prices Across Most Brands

Altria increased prices across its portfolio earlier this week, including a roughly 20- to 25-cent per pack hike on Marlboro, 25 cents on Benson & Hedges, Merit, Parliament, and Virginia Slims, and a 20-cent increase on L&M cigarettes, according to a notice from Goldman Sachs. The company held pricing flat on its value-focused Basic brand. The price changes were the second increase this year, according to CSP.

Goldman Sachs Managing Director Bonnie Herzog said the increases were unsurprising and followed Altria’s “typical quarterly cadence,” but that the increases were sharper than predicted. “We believe Altria’s sophisticated and targeted pricing strategies, as well as promotional spending, should help to offset the frequency of list price increases, especially for price-sensitive consumers,” Herzog said.

Herzog also said she expected British American Tobacco to follow soon with a similar price increase on cigarettes, and that she would be watching to see whether deep-discount cigarette manufacturers also move on price. “If they don’t, the relative price gap could widen further,” Herzog was quoted by CSP, increasing the risk of downtrading, but Herzog said brands like Marlboro, with a loyal customer base, would likely be able to keep consumers within the franchise.