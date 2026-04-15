BAT Chair Reaffirms Growth Targets at AGM

British American Tobacco Chair Luc Jobin told shareholders at the company’s 2026 annual meeting that the group is making strong progress in its transformation toward a smokeless future, driven by growth in reduced-risk products and continued investment in innovation, science, and digital capabilities. He highlighted a more than 15% increase in smokeless product users in 2025 and reaffirmed confidence in BAT’s medium-term targets, including 3–5% revenue growth and 4–6% operating profit growth, despite regulatory challenges and market volatility.

“We enter 2026 with accelerating momentum, powered by a strengthened innovation pipeline, deep strategic partnerships, and growing confidence in our future-fit capabilities,” Jobin said. “This progress underpins our confidence in sustainably delivering our mid-term algorithm of [growth].”

Emphasizing harm reduction, Jobin called for evidence-based regulation to support alternatives to cigarettes and said the company remains well-positioned to deliver long-term value as it advances its strategy, despite a complex and volatile market.

“We have activated comprehensive Business Continuity Plans to mitigate potential disruption, and we are closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East as it evolves,” he said. “As of today, the conflict is not currently having a significant impact on the Group’s business.”

Read Jobin’s full comments here.