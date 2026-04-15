Nicokick, Zone Expand NASCAR Partnership with Product Launch

Nicokick.com and zone nicotine pouches are expanding their motorsports partnership for the 2026 NASCAR Kansas race, using the platform to drive consumer engagement and product visibility. The campaign includes the exclusive launch of a new zone Cranberry pouch and a limited-edition flavor mix tied to driver Kyle Busch, alongside co-branded car livery and promotional activity. The collaboration highlights the growing role of e-commerce in the nicotine pouch category, with Nicokick positioning itself as a regulated, age-verified channel to reach adult consumers.