PMI Hosting Q1 Webcast April 22

Philip Morris International Inc. announced it will host a live audio webcast on Wednesday, April 22, at 9 a.m. ET, to discuss its 2026 First-Quarter financial results, which will be issued approximately two hours earlier. The webcast can be accessed here.

The webcast will be hosted by Emmanuel Babeau, Group Chief Financial Officer, and will include discussion of PMI’s financial results and a Q&A session with the investment community.

The webcast may also be accessed on mobile devices by downloading PMI’s Investor Relations App at www.pmi.com/irapp. The webcast recording and the slides and script will be available here. The webcast will be in a listen-only mode, and a recording will be available for one year after the event.