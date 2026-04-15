Scandinavian Approves Dividend, Board Changes at AGM

Scandinavian Tobacco Group shareholders approved the company’s 2025 annual report and a dividend of DKK 4.50 ($0.72) per share at its annual general meeting, while backing the remuneration report and board compensation for 2026. The AGM also saw the re-election of most board members, and the appointment of Lars Dahlgren, with Henrik Brandt confirmed as chairman. PricewaterhouseCoopers was reappointed as auditor, as the company maintains continuity of governance while returning value to shareholders.