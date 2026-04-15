SNP Proposes Vape Display Ban if Re-elected

Scotland’s ruling Scottish National Party (SNP) has pledged to ban the display of vaping products in retail outlets if re-elected, aligning vape regulations more closely with existing tobacco restrictions. The move, aimed at reducing youth appeal linked to colorful packaging and in-store visibility, would be enabled through powers in the UK’s pending Tobacco and Vapes Bill. The proposal builds on existing measures, including the ban on single-use vapes, and reflects broader efforts to tighten controls on nicotine products amid concerns over rising youth usage.