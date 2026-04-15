Western Australia Tightening Tobacco and Vape Laws

The Government of Western Australia Department of Health updated its website to address the new legislation that it is preparing to implement to strengthen tobacco and vaping controls, targeting the growing illicit market with tougher enforcement measures. The laws make it an offence to sell, supply, or possess illegal tobacco or vape products, grant authorities powers to shut down non-compliant premises, and introduce significantly higher penalties. Public smoke-free areas will also be extended to include vaping.

The government said further reforms are planned for later in 2026, including stricter rules for landlords and licensing, as part of a broader effort to curb illegal trade and enhance public health protections.