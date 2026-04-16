Alabama Extends Indoor Smoking Ban to Vapes

Alabama lawmakers approved amendments that extend existing smoking restrictions to electronic nicotine delivery systems under the state’s Clean Indoor Air Act, which it renamed the Vivian Davis Figures Clean Indoor Air Act. Under the changes, vaping will be prohibited in the same public places where traditional tobacco smoking is banned, including workplaces, restaurants, and government buildings. The updated law, set to take effect October 1, reflects a broader move to align the regulation of emerging nicotine products with established tobacco control measures.