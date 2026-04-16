Altria to Host Q1 Webcast April 30

Altria Group, Inc. announced it will host a live audio webcast on April 30 at 9 a.m. EST to discuss its 2026 first-quarter business results, and plans to issue a press release containing its business results two hours earlier. The webcast can be accessed at altria.com.

During the webcast, Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer, and Sal Mancuso, Altria’s Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s 2026 first-quarter business results and answer questions from the investment community and news media.

The webcast will be in a listen-only mode. Pre-event registration is necessary; directions are posted at www.altria.com/webcasts. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on altria.com.