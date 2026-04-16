FDA Releases Wave 8 PATH Study Data

New Wave 8 Restricted-Use Files from the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health (PATH) Study are now available from FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products and NIH’s National Institute on Drug Abuse. The PATH Study is a household-based, nationally representative, longitudinal study of adults and youth (12-17 years old) in the United States. The study was launched in 2011 to inform FDA’s regulatory activities under the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act.

These Wave 8 files contain data collected between January 2024 and December 2024, including questionnaire data, location characteristics data, and state identifier data. The PATH Study Restricted-Use Files have been updated to include tobacco product Universal Product Code data and Ever/Never reference data for all participants with updated Master Linkage Files. Researchers are encouraged to submit a request to obtain access.

In addition to these newly released data files, researchers may also request access to all currently available Biomarker Restricted-Use Files. Data and documentation from the Public-Use Files are also available for download with updated Master Linkage Files.

Questions about the collection, content, weighting, documentation, or structure of PATH Study data may be submitted to PATHDataUserQuestions@Westat.com.