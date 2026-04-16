Indonesia to Enforce New Vape Rules from July

Indonesia is set to implement new e-cigarette regulations from July under Government Regulation No. 28/2024, aligning controls more closely with those for conventional cigarettes. The rules will introduce a minimum age of 21, restrict advertising (including social media), set limits on nicotine content, mandate pictorial health warnings, and create smoke-free areas. The move is part of broader efforts to strengthen public health protections, with officials also preparing additional guidelines and highlighting the need to address youth access and marketing practices.