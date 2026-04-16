Judge Issues Final Ruling on Decade-Long ‘Premium Cigar’ Definition

A U.S. federal court in Washington, D.C., issued what is said was “hopefully” a final ruling, vacating the FDA’s 2016 Deeming Rule as it applies to premium cigars, marking the conclusion of a decade-long legal battle over the agency’s authority. Judge Amit P. Mehta reaffirmed that premium cigars — defined by criteria such as being handmade, composed of natural tobacco, and free from characterizing flavors — should be treated as a distinct category and excluded from the broader regulatory framework applied to other tobacco products. The decision follows earlier rulings in 2023 and subsequent appellate review, which required the court to revisit and finalize the definition of “premium cigars.”

The court ultimately upheld its original eight-point definition, rejecting industry proposals to loosen certain requirements and agreeing with the FDA that any refinements should be addressed through formal rulemaking rather than judicial changes. The ruling provides regulatory clarity and removes premium cigars from key FDA oversight requirements, while leaving open the possibility of future changes through the agency’s policymaking process.

Industry groups welcomed the outcome as a major victory. The Cigar Rights of America (CRA) said the ruling confirms long-standing arguments that premium cigars differ fundamentally from mass-market tobacco products, with Executive Director Mike Copperman calling it “long-overdue clarity” after years of advocacy. Similarly, the Premium Cigar Association (PCA) said the decision brings needed certainty for manufacturers, retailers, and consumers, with CEO Joshua Habursky emphasizing that the outcome recognizes premium cigars as a distinct category warranting separate regulatory treatment.

The Cigar Association of America (CAA), which previously opposed parts of the ruling not because it disagreed with the exemption itself but because it sought a broader and more flexible definition of what qualifies as a “premium cigar,” did not return a request for comment.