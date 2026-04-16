NACS Urges Action Against Illicit Chinese Vapes

The National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) called on U.S. trade officials to address the surge of illicit e-cigarettes entering the country from China, warning that unauthorized products now account for an estimated 80% of the ENDS market. In a submission to the U.S. Trade Representative, NACS said these imports, which often lack FDA authorization, pose health risks, particularly to youth, while undermining compliant retailers and legitimate supply chains.

NACS is urging a coordinated government response, including enforceable commitments from China to restrict exports that violate U.S. regulations, improve product classification and oversight, and strengthen enforcement mechanisms. The group said curbing illicit flows is critical to protecting public health, ensuring fair competition, and safeguarding the economic viability of regulated businesses.