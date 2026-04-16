Namibia Moves to Tighten Regs on Vapes, Alternative Products

Namibia is reviewing its Tobacco Products Control Act to strengthen oversight of e-cigarettes and other emerging nicotine products, amid rising youth usage and concerns over weak enforcement. Health officials say the reforms aim to close regulatory gaps and curb illicit trade, with plans to join international protocols targeting the black market. Public health experts warn that aggressive marketing and perceptions of reduced harm are driving uptake among young people. At the same time, authorities acknowledge ongoing challenges in enforcement and compliance as demand for vaping products continues to grow.