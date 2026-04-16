Organigram Completes Sanity Acquisition with BAT Backing

Organigram Global and Sanity Group jointly announced the official closing of Organigram’s acquisition of the Germany-based cannabis company that was originally announced in February. Combining cash and shares as part of its international expansion strategy, the deal is valued at €107.3 million. The transaction was supported by €40.3 million in new financing from British American Tobacco and additional credit facilities, highlighting BAT’s continued backing of Organigram’s growth initiatives. The deal marks the final deployment of funds from the Jupiter strategic investment pool and strengthens Organigram’s position in the European cannabis market.