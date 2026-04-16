Tasmania Intensifies Crackdown on Illicit Tobacco

Government officials in Tasmania said they are ramping up enforcement against illicit tobacco and vaping products, with authorities seizing goods worth more than A$6.8 million ($4.9 million) since July 2025 and issuing 159 infringement notices. Recent actions include a major Devonport bust where police confiscated illicit tobacco valued at A$390,000 ($281,000), part of broader efforts that have also removed millions of cigarettes, large volumes of loose tobacco, and tens of thousands of e-cigarettes from the market.

The crackdown is set to be reinforced by new legislation, with the Public Health Amendment Bill 2026 introducing tougher penalties, new offences, and powers to shut down businesses involved in illegal trade. Officials say the measures aim to disrupt organized supply chains, reduce smoking rates, and limit youth access to unregulated nicotine products.