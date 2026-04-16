Zimbabwe Tobacco Sales Surging After Slow Start

Tobacco sales in Zimbabwe surpassed $310 million as marketing season deliveries accelerate following a rocky start. Volumes rose sharply to nearly 115 million kilograms compared to 67.6 million kgs a year earlier, despite light buying during the first two weeks of the season as buyers were slow to secure financing. The increase reflects stronger farmer participation and higher output, with most sales occurring through contract arrangements rather than auction floors.

Despite the surge in volumes, average prices have declined to $2.70 per kg from $3.47 last year, indicating softer market conditions. Higher rejection rates also point to ongoing quality issues, though overall earnings have increased due to the significant rise in production and deliveries.