Vanuatu Eyes Single Cigarette Sales

Vanuatu health authorities intensified enforcement of the ban on single cigarette sales, imposing fines of up to VT700,000 ($5,740) for individuals and VT4 million ($32,800) for businesses found in violation. Compliance officers are targeting retailers selling “single sticks,” incorporating tobacco control into routine inspections and acting through confiscations and destruction of illicit products.

Officials say the crackdown aims to curb youth access, as single-cigarette sales make tobacco more affordable and accessible to minors despite rising pack prices. Authorities are also reinforcing regulations requiring full-pack sales and age verification, alongside public awareness efforts including warning signage at retail points.