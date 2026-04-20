Articles Accuse Makary of Putting Reputation Over Science

Over the weekend, multiple sources criticized FDA Commissioner Marty Makary for being influenced by reputational considerations rather than evolving evidence on risk and consumer behavior in the regulation of reduced-harm nicotine products. According to The Wall Street Journal, tensions have emerged between the White House and the FDA, with the administration pushing to expand access to flavored vaping products while Makary has blocked authorizations despite internal scientific support. The report cited a case involving vape company Glas, where FDA scientists recommended approval of several flavors, but a memo from Makary’s office delayed the decision, highlighting a divergence between scientific review and agency leadership.

Separately, Brownstone Institute published an article by Roger Bate arguing that regulatory progress on reduced-risk nicotine products has stalled despite declining youth vaping rates and evidence supporting harm reduction. Bate wrote that approvals for products such as vapes and nicotine pouches have slowed significantly, and wrote that “reputable sources” attributed this in part to Makary’s reluctance to act, citing concerns within the agency that decisions are being shaped by reputational risk rather than scientific data.