ATNF Panel Examines Role of AI in Nicotine Product Innovation

A first-of-its-kind panel at the American Tobacco and Nicotine Forum (ATNF) focused on the role of artificial intelligence in product research and development, with moderator Dr. Stan Gilliland, managing partner for Sapphire Sciences, highlighting the importance of using the right tools in a highly regulated environment. He framed AI as a potential support across the product lifecycle—from identifying unmet needs to designing studies—but stressed that its use must be carefully managed, documented, and validated, particularly given regulatory scrutiny.

Panelists offered differing views on AI’s role. Dr. Jessica Zdinak, founder and Chief Research Officer for Applied Research and Analysis Company, expressed skepticism, emphasizing the importance of human expertise and warning against overreliance on AI, particularly in areas lacking clear regulatory endpoints. Dr. Ian Jones, behavioral science manager for JTI Liggett, described AI as a support tool that can improve efficiency, data handling, and communication, but said human oversight remains essential to interpret results and ensure scientific integrity. Dr. Elsa Larson, vice president at M/A/R/C Research, said her organization is taking a cautious approach, limiting AI use to lower-risk applications and avoiding regulatory studies for now due to concerns about reliability and oversight.

Nick Kadysh, founder and CEO for PharmAla Biotech, and Gavin O’Dowd, CEO for Haypp Group, took a more forward-looking stance, with Kadysh saying AI is already essential in areas such as product design and regulatory strategy, particularly as data complexity increases. O’Dowd highlighted the broader technological shift underway, noting that advances in computing power could accelerate the transition toward reduced-risk products if properly harnessed, but emphasized the need for industry-specific tools and human expertise. Across the panel, speakers pointed to ongoing challenges around data quality, transparency, regulatory acceptance, and the balance between efficiency and scientific rigor.