ATNF Panel Highlights Innovation Barriers and Regulatory Challenges

At the American Tobacco and Nicotine Forum (ATNF) preconference, an innovation-focused panel examined the challenges of bringing reduced-risk nicotine products to market, with moderator Ryan Selby, managing Director for Emerald Innovations Ltd., emphasizing the difficulty of changing consumer behavior despite decades of public health messaging. He noted that while the risks of smoking are well understood, millions continue to smoke, raising questions about whether innovation must be “perfect” or simply “better” to make an impact. Selby also highlighted the stigma surrounding nicotine products, the cost pressures facing innovators, and the difficulty smaller companies face in gaining shelf space and competing with low-cost combustible cigarettes.

Tadas Lisauskas, president and co-founder of Greenbutts, said U.S. regulations are effectively pushing innovation abroad, with smaller companies unable to navigate the regulatory burden or secure funding without clearer rules. He argued that “capital follows clarity,” and warned that the current system favors large legacy players while limiting new entrants, even as demand for alternative products exists. Dr. Willie McKinney, founder and CEO of McKinney Specialty Labs, focused on the importance of responsible innovation, stressing the role of scientific oversight and toxicology in product development, while noting that inconsistent public messaging and regulatory communication create confusion for consumers.

Dr. Anna Franzén, clinical and regulatory business development officer at Emplicure Consumer AB, said regulation can support innovation if it is clear and structured, but current frameworks—particularly in the U.S.—are better suited to large companies and hinder smaller innovators. She called for more guidance, pilot programs and engagement with regulators, while pointing to international markets such as Sweden as examples of successful product adoption. Amber Sandrock, Chief of Staff at Shelf Partners, compared nicotine regulation to the food industry, noting that the rigid PMTA process limits the ability to refine products after submission and slows innovation. She also highlighted the need for more flexibility, cost efficiency and support for sustainable product development within the regulatory system.