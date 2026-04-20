BAT Calls Pakistan Largest Illicit Cigarette Market

British American Tobacco (BAT) says Pakistan has become the world’s largest illicit cigarette market, with illegal products accounting for roughly 55–58% of consumption. Simon Trussler, BAT’s Group Head of International Trade and Fiscal Affairs, said steep tax increases in recent years have widened the price gap between legal and illicit cigarettes—now around half the price—driving consumers toward untaxed products while overall consumption remains broadly unchanged at about 80 billion sticks annually.

BAT said higher taxes have failed to deliver expected revenue gains and instead have fueled domestic illicit production, which accounts for the majority of illegal supply. The company called for a more stable excise policy alongside sustained enforcement across the supply chain, noting recent seizures and factory closures as signs of increased government action.