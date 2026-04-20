Belgium Nearing 1 Billion Illicit Cigarettes Seized

Belgian authorities have seized 946 million counterfeit cigarettes between January 2020 and November 2025, resulting in an estimated €394 million in lost tax revenues, according to government data. In 2025 alone, customs confiscated nearly 150 million illegal cigarettes and uncovered multiple clandestine production and storage sites across the country, highlighting the scale of the illicit trade.

Officials say the operations are driven by sophisticated, decentralized criminal networks that spread production and distribution across multiple locations to evade detection. Lawmakers are calling for stronger international cooperation, with Belgium already working alongside Europol and other agencies to disrupt cross-border supply chains.