PCA Honors Industry Leaders with 2026 Step Up Awards

The Premium Cigar Association (PCA) recognized a group of industry and policy leaders at its 2026 Trade Show in New Orleans, presenting its annual Step Up Awards for advocacy and leadership. Honorees included retailers, manufacturers, and policymakers such as Rocky Patel, Drew Estate’s Glenn Wolfson, and Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, alongside local advocates credited with advancing cigar-friendly legislation and opposing tax increases.

The awards highlight efforts across multiple states, including successful lobbying for cigar bar exemptions, tax caps, and the formation of new industry associations. PCA said the recipients reflect the growing importance of coordinated advocacy at local, state, and national levels as the premium cigar sector navigates evolving regulatory pressures.