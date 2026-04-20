PMI Partners IQOS with Devialet at Milan Design Week

Philip Morris International announced a collaboration between its IQOS heated tobacco brand and French audio company Devialet, featuring an exhibition at Milan Design Week 2026. The installation runs from April 20–27 and includes a co-branded limited-edition product pairing an IQOS device with Devialet earbuds.

“The sound waves carry a signature rhythm – a pattern as unique as a fingerprint,” said Oggie Kapetanovic, president of the Heat Not Burn division at PMI. “Devialet’s sound waves turn emotion into shared experience; IQOS empowers self‑expression while connecting a community of over 35 million users.”