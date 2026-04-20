South Korea to Regulate Vapes as Cigarettes from April 24

South Korea will begin regulating liquid e-cigarettes under the same framework as conventional cigarettes starting April 24, following revisions to the Tobacco Business Act. The updated law expands the definition of tobacco products to include all nicotine-based products, bringing vapes under rules covering health warnings, advertising restrictions, and retail licensing requirements.

The changes also extend smoking bans to vaping, prohibiting use in designated non-smoking areas, and introduce tighter controls on automated sales devices amid concerns over youth access. Authorities said enforcement checks will begin immediately, as vape use continues to rise despite declining conventional cigarette smoking rates.