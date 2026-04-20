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Zimbabwe Assures Farmers Record Tobacco Crop Has Buyers

Zimbabwe’s Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) guaranteed that the country’s projected record tobacco harvest projected to top 400 million kg will be fully absorbed by buyers, easing concerns over a global supply glut. International and domestic merchants have already committed to purchase the bulk of the crop, with authorities aiming to prevent a repeat of market disruptions seen in other producing countries where oversupply led to price collapses.

Despite strong volumes, global demand has softened following post-pandemic stock rebuilding by cigarette manufacturers, contributing to an estimated 18% drop in prices. However, officials say emerging markets and potential future supply risks could support demand and pricing later in the season.

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