OWNiT Panel Talks Women in Law, Tobacco Industry at ATNF

At the American Tobacco and Nicotine Forum (ATNF), the OWNIT panel brought together leading women in the legal side of the tobacco and nicotine industry to discuss career paths, leadership, and their experiences navigating a traditionally male-dominated field. Moderated by Beth Oliva, a partner with Fox Rothschild, the panel featured Stacy Ehrlich, partner with Kleinfeld Kaplan and Becker LLP, Carole Folmar, a senior director and associate general counsel for ITG Brands, Kym Wellons, co-founder, COO, and general counsel for Sanova, and Angela Ho-Chen, managing counsel at RAI Services, each sharing personal experiences on entering the profession and building careers in a complex regulatory environment.

Ehrlich said she was drawn to law early on and described the tobacco sector as a “fascinating” area to work in, while emphasizing the importance of maintaining work-life balance and prioritizing wellness. Folmar highlighted the need for persistence and confidence, particularly in encouraging women to speak up in professional settings, noting she has seen progress in female representation in regulatory roles. Wellons reflected on navigating her career as a single parent, stressing the importance of taking risks and embracing change, while also managing expectations and long-term career growth.

Ho-Chen spoke about the influence of mentors and the importance of stepping outside comfort zones, particularly early in her career, while also addressing the challenges of balancing professional demands with family responsibilities. Across the panel, speakers emphasized mentorship, setting boundaries, and aligning personal and professional priorities, with Oliva noting that sharing these experiences can help drive broader changes in workplace culture and leadership within the industry.