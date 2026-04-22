Connecticut House Advances Bill to Limit Vape Shop Growth

Connecticut lawmakers have approved legislation aimed at reducing the number of smoke and vape shops and strengthening oversight of retailers selling nicotine products. The state House passed the measure 140-3, giving the Department of Consumer Protection expanded authority to deny e-cigarette dealer licenses based on business practices and market saturation.

Under the bill, regulators could reject license applications if more than 50% of a business’s revenue comes from nicotine-related products or if such products occupy more than 25% of retail space. The proposal also allows the state to deny new licenses in municipalities that already have one dealer per 2,500 residents, while renewal applications would not be subject to this density limit.