Malaysian Vape Industry Group Pushes Back on Drug Contamination Claims

The Malaysian Retail Electronic Cigarette Association (MRECA) raised concerns over reports of vape products containing prohibited substances, while emphasizing that such cases are linked to illicit trade rather than the regulated industry. The group said products approved by the Ministry of Health must meet strict testing and compliance requirements and are distributed through licensed retail channels.

MRECA said illegal or contaminated products are typically sold through unregulated markets, including unauthorized online platforms, and should not be conflated with compliant offerings. The association also warned about the spread of misleading content on social media, which it said has unfairly implicated legitimate retailers and created confusion about enforcement efforts.

The group has filed complaints with authorities to address false claims and called for clearer distinctions between regulated products and illicit goods. MRECA said it will continue working with regulators to support enforcement and maintain industry standards.