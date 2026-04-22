PCA Expands into Asia with Cigraal Partnership

The Premium Cigar Association (PCA) announced a strategic partnership with Cigraal to expand its presence in Asia, aiming to support growth and professionalization of the premium cigar sector across key markets, the organization said in a press release. The collaboration will focus on education, regulatory advocacy, and industry engagement in the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, and Africa.

The initiative will launch with PCA Connect Asia, a multi-city program scheduled for November 30 to December 6, featuring training workshops, certification programs and industry events in Hong Kong and Macau. The program will bring together retailers, hospitality operators and industry stakeholders through structured education and networking activities.

PCA said the partnership reflects growing demand for premium cigars in Asia and the need for stronger industry frameworks to support that expansion. Cigraal, which operates across distribution, retail and brand development, will provide regional expertise to support the rollout of the program.