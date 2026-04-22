Tennessee Lawmakers Adopt Amendment Strengthening Vape Bill

Tennessee lawmakers approved an amendment to a vape-related bill that expands its scope to more aggressively address youth access and safety concerns, including provisions aimed at tightening controls around vape sales and use tied to incidents in schools. The amendment was backed by bipartisan support, with legislators saying it significantly strengthens the original proposal.

Rep. Elaine Davis pointed to recent cases at a Knoxville high school where students required medical treatment after vaping, including instances requiring emergency intervention, as evidence of the growing problem. Lawmakers said such incidents are becoming more common across the state, driving urgency for stricter oversight.

While some legislators raised concerns about regulating adult behavior and potential impacts on local tax revenues, others argued the changes were necessary to address public health risks. Bill sponsor Rep. David Hawk noted implementation challenges with broader restrictions but said further measures could be considered in future sessions. The final vote on the full bill was delayed for additional review.