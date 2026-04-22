UK Passes Tobacco and Vapes Bill to Create ‘Smoke-Free Generation’

The UK Parliament has passed the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, introducing a phased ban on cigarette sales to anyone born on or after January 1, 2009, effectively creating a “smoke-free generation.” The legislation also grants ministers new powers to regulate tobacco, vaping, and nicotine products, including controls on flavors, packaging, and marketing.

The bill expands restrictions on vaping, banning its use in cars carrying children as well as in playgrounds, near schools and at hospitals, while allowing use in certain outdoor and private settings. Smoking and vaping will remain permitted in homes and some outdoor spaces, including hospitality venues.

Officials described the measure as a major public health intervention aimed at reducing smoking-related harm, while some lawmakers raised concerns about its impact on retailers. Health groups welcomed the legislation and called for additional support for smoking cessation programs, however, critics find the regulation too broad and obtuse.

“A critically important element of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill is that it gives the government the power to regulate nicotine pouch products,” said Markus Lindblad, head of legal and external affairs at Haypp. “Nicotine pouches do not contain tobacco, nor produce vapor, so they fell outside the scope of existing nicotine product laws. Introducing regulations such as an 18+ age-of-sale and an upper limit of 20mg of nicotine per pouch will help send the message that these products are for adult nicotine users only. Oral nicotine products have enabled Sweden to achieve smoke-free status, and with sensible regulation arising from this Bill, pouches can play a similar role driving down smoking rates in the UK.”