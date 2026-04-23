Al Fakher Owner Moves Ahead with Nasdaq Listing

Advanced Inhalation Rituals (AIR), the Dubai-based owner of hookah tobacco brand Al Fakher, is proceeding with plans to go public on Nasdaq through a merger with Cantor Equity Partners III, with the deal potentially closing in early May. The company recently submitted its second filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and if approved, the transaction—valuing the combined entity at approximately $1.75 billion—will move to a shareholder vote.

“The SEC’s declaration of effectiveness of our registration statement is an important regulatory milestone in our journey to become a public company,” said AIR CEO Stuart Brazier, “and we look forward to our planned debut on the Nasdaq as a pure-play social inhalation leader in the coming months.”

AIR reported 2025 net revenue of $400 million, up 6% year over year, with profits rising to $47 million. The company serves around 14 million consumers globally and operates across 90 markets, with manufacturing facilities spanning the Middle East and Europe. Growth remains driven by expansion in markets such as the U.S., Europe, and Saudi Arabia.

While operations have not been directly impacted by the ongoing Middle East conflict, supply chains have faced disruption due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, increasing logistics costs. The company said it has rerouted shipments and is working to offset higher expenses through cost controls and selective price adjustments, while maintaining its outlook for continued growth in 2026.