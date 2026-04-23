Massachusetts Court Upholds $56M Verdict Against Philip Morris

Massachusetts’ highest court rejected an effort by Philip Morris USA to impose stricter standards on punitive damages, allowing a previously reduced $56 million verdict to stand. The company had sought additional legal limits to curb large punitive awards, but the court declined to adopt new rules.

The case stems from a lawsuit in which the original $1 billion punitive damages award had already been significantly reduced by a lower court. Philip Morris argued for further reductions and broader changes to how such damages are assessed, but the justices upheld the existing framework.