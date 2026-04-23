South Korea Bans Online Sales of Synthetic Nicotine Vapes

South Korea will ban online sales of liquid e-cigarettes made with synthetic nicotine starting this week, as part of broader regulatory changes under the revised Tobacco Business Act, the finance ministry announced. The update expands the definition of tobacco to include nicotine—whether natural or synthetic—bringing these products under full tobacco regulation.

Manufacturers and importers will now be required to obtain government approval, register with local authorities, and comply with taxation rules, including a temporary 50% tax reduction for two years. Sales to minors, promotional activities, and product modification for resale will also be prohibited, while use of these products will be banned in designated non-smoking areas.

The rules also mandate graphic health warnings, ingredient disclosure, and regular testing for harmful substances. Vendors must be licensed as tobacco retailers to sell directly to consumers, while authorities are also reviewing how to regulate emerging “nicotine analog” products not yet formally classified as tobacco.