ATNF Panel Focuses on Harm Reduction for Adult Smokers

At the American Tobacco and Nicotine Forum (ATNF), the panel titled “Adults Who Smoke: The Beneficiaries of Harm Reduction Reform” focused squarely on adult smokers as the primary population that stands to benefit from expanded access to reduced-risk nicotine alternatives. Moderated by Dr. Jasjit Ahluwalia, a professor at Brown University, the discussion challenged prevailing narratives in public health, particularly the strong emphasis on eliminating all nicotine use and the skepticism toward dual use. Ahluwalia argued that quitting smoking is often a process rather than a single event, and that transitional behaviors—such as using both cigarettes and alternatives—should not be automatically dismissed if they move individuals toward lower-risk products.

Panelists brought personal and advocacy-driven perspectives to the conversation. Consumer advocate Phillip Kirschberg, a consumer advocate, described how vaping enabled him to move away from a heavy smoking habit after multiple failed quit attempts, arguing that alternatives should be more readily available and not stigmatized given their potential to save lives. Consumer advocate Kim “Skip” Murray echoed the real-world nature of behavior change, noting that many smokers initially adopt alternatives situationally rather than with the explicit goal of quitting. Elizabeth Hayes, lead of external affairs for the Consumer Choice Center, emphasized that many smokers transition simply because alternatives are more appealing, adding that clearer differentiation between product categories is needed so adult consumers understand relative risks and available options.

A central theme of the panel was the gap between scientific understanding and public perception. Speakers argued that misinformation and lack of communication have left many adults believing that alternatives like e-cigarettes are as harmful as cigarettes, limiting their willingness to switch. Panelists also stressed the importance of flavors and product variety in supporting switching, while acknowledging the political sensitivity of the issue. Across the discussion, there was a consistent call for more honest, evidence-based communication, greater inclusion of consumer voices in policymaking, and a shift toward policies that recognize harm reduction as a pragmatic tool to reduce smoking-related disease—particularly for older, long-term smokers who may not otherwise quit.