ATNF Talks Challenges in Communicating Tobacco Harm Reduction

At the American Tobacco and Nicotine Forum (ATNF), a panel titled “Tobacco Harm Reduction: Communicating to Adults Who Smoke” brought together public health experts, physicians, and industry representatives to examine why reduced-risk messaging is failing to reach adult smokers. Moderated by Cliff Douglas, president of Tobacco Control Law and Policy Consulting, the discussion focused on the disconnect between scientific evidence, regulatory communication, and real-world consumer understanding, with panelists pointing to a significant opportunity to better engage healthcare providers as trusted intermediaries. Douglas said the number of contrasting views from “authorities” in government and industries has eroded trust of consumers across most markets.

Dr. Mohamadi Sarkar, a fellow in regulatory affairs for Altria Client Services, emphasized the scale of misinformation, noting that many smokers believe vaping is as harmful as smoking and that nicotine pouches cause cancer—perceptions he said are not supported by current evidence. He argued that while regulators acknowledge a continuum of risk, that message is not reaching consumers due to communication restrictions and slow dissemination of scientific findings. Sarkar also highlighted that even physicians often lack awareness of tobacco regulation and product differences, suggesting that a grassroots, evidence-based approach—combined with better education of healthcare providers—could gradually shift understanding and influence patient decisions.

Dr. Mark Tyndall, an author and vaping advocate, framed harm reduction through a clinical lens, arguing that abstinence-only messaging is ineffective and that switching to lower-risk products should be treated as a pragmatic health intervention. He compared nicotine alternatives to substitution therapies in other areas of medicine, stressing that providing safer options is both ethical and necessary. Dr. Julie Gunther, a physician based in Boise, Idaho, reinforced the practical challenges physicians face, noting limited patient interaction time and a lack of nuanced education within the medical system. She said most healthcare environments do not differentiate between nicotine products, while real influence increasingly comes from peers, pharmacists, and social media. Across the panel, speakers pointed to stigma, regulatory constraints, and inconsistent public health messaging as key barriers, with calls for clearer, fact-based communication to help adult smokers make more informed choices.