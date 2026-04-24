Delaware Advances Bill to Raise Nicotine Taxes; Cigs by 71%

Delaware lawmakers advanced legislation to significantly increase tobacco taxes and update licensing requirements, with House Bill 215 proposing to raise the cigarette tax from $2.10 to $3.60 per pack while also increasing taxes on vapor products, moist snuff, and other nicotine items. The measure would expand the definition of tobacco to include all nicotine-containing products, raise licensing fees across the supply chain, and is projected to generate up to $26.7 million annually, with implementation beginning in late 2026.