PMI Expands Ducati Partnership to Promote Zyn

Philip Morris International expanded its long-standing partnership with Ducati Corse, announcing that its Zyn nicotine pouch brand will be featured on MotoGP race liveries at select events starting in the 2026 season. The move marks a new phase in the collaboration, which dates back to 2003, and reflects PMI’s continued focus on promoting smoke-free products through high-profile global platforms.

PMI said the partnership aligns with its broader strategy to grow its oral nicotine portfolio, with ZYN positioned as a key driver in the company’s transition away from cigarettes. Ducati said the renewed agreement builds on a shared emphasis on innovation and performance, as both organizations look to extend their presence and engagement with adult consumers in international markets.