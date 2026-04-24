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PMI Reduces Zyn Production in Owensboro

Philip Morris International announced it will scale back production at its Swedish Match facility in Owensboro, Kentucky, shifting part of its Zyn nicotine pouch operations from a 24/7 schedule to a 24/5 schedule beginning in early July, according to The Owensboro Times. The adjustment primarily affects the Zyn Flagship department, which will return to a five-day, three-shift model under the terms of the existing collective bargaining agreement.

The company said the move reflects changing market conditions, with production currently exceeding demand following a period of rapid growth and capacity expansion. PMI invested more than $230 million into the Owensboro site in 2024, increasing output and adding approximately 450 jobs to support strong demand for Zyn products.

PMI emphasized that the change is a production realignment rather than a reduction in long-term commitment to the facility, noting that other operations, including Zyn Ultra production and maintenance, will remain on a 24/7 schedule. The company said it will work with union leadership on staffing adjustments and indicated the schedule could return to continuous operations if demand increases.

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