Altria Expands Investment in U.S. Tobacco Communities

Altria Group announced that it is launching a series of new investments aimed at supporting U.S. tobacco growers, agricultural research, and rural communities, as part of a broader initiative tied to America’s 250th anniversary. The company, with funding support from Philip Morris USA, said it plans to commit more than $8 million over the next three years toward agricultural education, community development, and industry sustainability efforts.

A significant portion of the funding will establish endowments at the University of Kentucky and Virginia Tech, each receiving $2 million to support faculty positions and research focused on tobacco agronomy and innovation. The initiative is designed to strengthen long-term agricultural capacity, support growers facing evolving market conditions, and advance research into tobacco production and alternative uses. Additional funding will be directed toward donor-advised community funds in key tobacco-growing regions, aimed at addressing local needs and providing disaster relief support.

The program also includes expanded employee engagement efforts, with nearly 6,000 employees expected to participate in volunteerism, charitable giving, and civic initiatives. Altria said the broader goal is to reinforce its longstanding relationships with U.S. tobacco farmers while supporting the sustainability and resilience of tobacco-growing communities as the industry continues to evolve.