Hong Kong Believes Vape Ban Won’t Impact Tourism

Hong Kong health officials say an upcoming ban on alternative smoking products, including vapes and heated tobacco, is not expected to impact tourism as a public awareness campaign ramps up ahead of enforcement beginning April 30. The new rules will prohibit possession and use of such products in public, with penalties of up to HK$50,000 ($6,500) and six months in prison. Authorities are working with tourism and transport agencies to inform visitors through signage, outreach, and media, while maintaining measures aimed at reducing smoking rates, currently at 8.5%, and addressing health risks associated with alternative nicotine products.