Malawi Tobacco Market Rocked by Widespread Rejections

Malawi’s 2026 tobacco marketing season opened with severe disruption, as growers report rejection rates as high as 96–100% at auction floors, driven by a widening gap between global supply and demand, according to The Nyasa Times. Officials say excess production has forced buyers to tighten purchasing volumes and quality standards, leaving many farmers unable to sell their crop, and raising concerns over income loss and loan repayment.

The Tobacco Commission launched urgent talks with buyers and industry stakeholders to stabilize the market and improve uptake, as the situation threatens broader economic impacts. With tobacco remaining Malawi’s top foreign exchange earner, sustained disruptions could affect national revenue and economic stability if rejection rates persist.