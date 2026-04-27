Philippines: Latest Crackdown Sinks $13M Illicit Operation

Philippine authorities dismantled a large-scale illegal cigarette manufacturing and distribution operation, seizing nearly 800 million pesos ($13 million) worth of raw materials and equipment. The Philippine National Police said the network had been operating since the third quarter of 2025 and was part of a broader illicit trade impacting government revenues.

Officials warned that such operations significantly reduce excise tax collections intended for public services, including healthcare. Authorities have already taken similar enforcement actions in Luzon and plan to expand crackdowns to the Visayas region as part of ongoing efforts to combat the illicit tobacco trade.