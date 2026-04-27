Philippines’ NTA Addressing Tobacco Market Pressures

The National Tobacco Administration (NTA) convened stakeholders in Ilocos Norte to address mounting challenges in the tobacco sector, including falling farmgate prices, oversupply, and ongoing smuggling. The meeting brought together local governments, traders, and farmer groups to assess market conditions and explore coordinated responses as global and domestic supply pressures weigh on pricing and demand.

Officials highlighted a sharp drop in leaf prices—from over ₱100 ($1.60) per kilo to around ₱75 ($1.20)—along with rising production costs and delayed support funding. Farmers also pointed to difficulties in selling uncontracted crops amid excess supply both locally and globally. In response, the NTA is pushing for expanded contract-growing arrangements and crop diversification strategies, while stakeholders are committed to improving coordination and market access to stabilize the sector.