South Korea Delays Enforcement of New E-Cig Rules

South Korea’s Ministry of Health and Welfare announced that it has postponed enforcement of new regulations on liquid-type e-cigarettes just hours before they were set to take effect, creating confusion among local governments. The revised Tobacco Business Act, which classifies liquid e-cigarettes as tobacco and enables their restriction in no-smoking zones, officially came into force on April 24; however, the ministry announced a two-month delay until June 23, citing the need for a “grace period” to address existing stock that falls outside the scope of the new law.

The last-minute reversal led to inconsistent enforcement across municipalities, with some proceeding with crackdowns while others halted planned actions. The ministry said the delay is based on a supplementary provision limiting the law’s application to products imported or manufactured after the implementation date, meaning previously stocked products cannot yet be regulated. Local officials have criticized the move, noting that guidance issued earlier this year had encouraged immediate enforcement, and warning that ongoing ambiguity—particularly around verifying product dates—could complicate compliance even after the grace period ends.