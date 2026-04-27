Spain Moves to Restrict Vape Sales

Spain’s two main political parties—the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) and the Popular Party (PP)—agreed to support restrictions on the sale of vaping products to licensed and controlled retail channels. The non-legislative proposal, approved by a parliamentary commission, would limit the sale of e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches, and related products to tobacconists and specialized stores, excluding online platforms and general retail outlets.

The measure is aimed at reducing youth access and improving oversight in a market authorities say has significant control gaps, particularly around imported and non-compliant products. While the proposal seeks to strengthen age verification, traceability, and regulatory compliance, it comes as Spain’s broader anti-smoking legislation, currently under consultation, does not include similar controls on points of sale, highlighting ongoing policy inconsistencies.