Bangladesh Won’t Raise Tobacco Taxes, Eyes Other Measures

Bangladesh’s National Board of Revenue (NBR) confirmed that no new tax increases on cigarettes will be included in the FY2027 budget, maintaining the current tax structure, which already exceeds 83%. Officials indicated that while prices may be adjusted in line with regional markets, further tax hikes are not under consideration. Industry stakeholders used the pre-budget meeting to highlight the growing threat of illicit trade, prompting authorities to explore new enforcement measures, including the introduction of QR or tracking codes on cigarette packs to verify tax compliance and curb illegal imports.