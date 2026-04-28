BAT NZ Revenue Down 29% Amid Rising Illicit Trade

British American Tobacco New Zealand reported a sharp decline in financial performance in 2025, with revenue falling nearly 29% year over year to NZ$180.7 million ($106.6 million), which the company attributed in part to the growth of the illicit tobacco market. According to The Post, industry estimates suggest illicit products accounted for 27.2% of consumption in 2024, equating to roughly NZ$600 million ($354 million) in lost excise revenue, as high cigarette taxes continue to push consumers toward the black market.

The downturn was reflected across key business indicators, including a significant drop in inventory levels and reduced tax payments, while dividend payouts to the parent company remained stable. BAT has called for stronger enforcement measures, including tougher penalties and retailer licensing, as illicit trade expands alongside broader market shifts such as declining smoking rates and rising vape use.